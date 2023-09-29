About

The Sultan Room is a one-of-a-kind venue in Bushwick, Brooklyn that hosts live music, nightclub programming, multimedia use, and special events. We boast state-of-the-art lights and sound, a stage built for intimacy, a full bar, and generous green room facilities. We are committed to creating a safe and inclusive space for our community of artists and revelers. We do not tolerate acts of sexual harassment, aggression, racism, bigotry, or hatred of any kind. Our venue is fully ADA/Wheelchair accessible. We have an entry ramp, ADA bathrooms in each space, and an elevator for rooftop access.