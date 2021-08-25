I’ve been offered an interview, how does the recruitment process work? That’s great news. Our process usually involves a quick chat on the phone, a portfolio review or task, and a couple of interviews where you’ll meet the people you’ll work with. We’ll keep you fully informed along the way.

Is there an email address I can send my CV to? We don’t accept email applications. But if you don’t see the role for you, keep checking our LinkedIn and jobs page as we update them regularly with new opportunities.

Do you offer internships, grad schemes or work placements? Not at the moment. We’re currently scaling fast, so we don’t feel that we can provide the best learning environment for you right now. We’re hoping to introduce them in future and will announce any changes to this on our jobs page.

Where are the DICE offices located? We currently have offices in London, Spain, Italy, France and the US. We’re gradually returning to the office in each location and will have a hybrid working policy. Moving forwards, we will remain an office-first organisation as much as possible.

Can you offer sponsorship? We are able to sponsor visas, but only for particular roles and offices, in line with Home Office regulations. Your Talent Partner can give you more information to ensure full transparency from the start.

I’ve applied for a role before, can I apply again? Yes, absolutely. If there’s a role you think you’d be suitable for, we will always reconsider your application. We have new opportunities opening up regularly and welcome all applicants.

I saw a role advertised but it isn’t listed anymore, how can I apply for it? If the role isn’t live on our jobs page, it means we aren’t accepting any more applicants. Please don’t be disheartened – we are scaling fast and new opportunities open up every week.

I’m a recruiter, how can we work together? Thank you, we’re flattered but if we need any support from a third-party recruiter, we’ll contact you. We have an amazing in-house Talent team who work the full 360 recruitment cycle and keep our hiring internal as much as possible.