Going out makes us feel good

That’s true whether you’re looking for basement gigs or club nights, massive festivals or sweaty raves, comedy nights or drag cabarets. Live events are where we create memories that last, where we find our communities and discover the unseen corners of our cities.

We know how much these moments matter, which is why we’ve created an app that makes it easier for you to experience more of the events you love.

Since 2014, DICE has been reshaping the ticketing industry for fans, artists and venues – breaking down barriers that get in the way of a good time, and creating a fairer and more inclusive industry in the process.