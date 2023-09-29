Browse events
Venue
Eddie's Attic
Contact details
info@eddiesattic.com
+14043774976
Address
515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Upcoming events
Nefesh Mountain Band
Fri, 29 Sept
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Sarah Peacock & Jennifer Knapp
Fri, 29 Sept
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Sarah Potenza
Sat, 30 Sept
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Ashley Ray
Sat, 30 Sept
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Leigh Nash & Jeremy Lister
Sun, 1 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Chris Pureka with Kym Register (Of Meltdown Rodeo)
Sun, 1 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Eddie's Attic Songwriters Open Mic Night
Mon, 2 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Sarah Lee Guthrie
Tue, 3 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Christian Lopez
Tue, 3 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Austin Plaine with special guest M. Dunton
Wed, 4 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Never Come Down & Stillhouse Junkies
Wed, 4 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley w/ special guest Surrender Hill
Thu, 5 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
The Last Revel
Thu, 5 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Liz Longley with special guest The Young Fables
Fri, 6 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Giacomo Turra with special guest The Vinyl Suns
Fri, 6 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Michelle Malone Duo
Sat, 7 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Will Kimbrough
Sun, 8 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Kimberly Morgan-York
Sun, 8 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
John Mailander's Forecast
Mon, 9 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Jonathan Hutcherson with special guest Brian Fuller
Wed, 11 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Dan Rodriguez
Thu, 12 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
The Weight: A Tribute to Robbie Robertson and The Band
Fri, 13 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Sam Barber
Sun, 15 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Clem Snide
Sun, 15 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Raye Zaragoza with special guest Alma
Mon, 16 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Morgan Rowe Band
Tue, 17 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Kat Wright
Wed, 18 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
BLKBOK
Thu, 19 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
Seth Walker
Fri, 20 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
The Bones of J.R. Jones with special guest Jarrod Dickenson
Fri, 20 Oct
Eddie's Attic
Atlanta
