NICKI MINAJ PINK FRIDAY TOUR AFTER PARTY W/ DJ BOOF

Wanderlust
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

NICKI MINAJ PINK FRIDAY TOUR AFTER PARTY W/ DJ BOOF & FRIENDS POWERED BY WATTSYNAME

Les billets ne garantissent pas l’entrée dans l’établissement. La direction se réserve le droit d’entrée à la porte.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Wanderlust.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Boof

Venue

Wanderlust

32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

