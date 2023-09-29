Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
Wanderlust
Follow
About
Wanderlust c’est la référence de la terrasse lifestyle à ciel ouvert. Musique, Cocktails et Food se rencontrent dans une atmosphère estivale, simple et conviviale.
Address
32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Social links
facebook
instagram
website
Gallery
Upcoming events
OMAR SOULEYMAN
Fri, 29 Sept
FVTVR
Paris
BOMBOKLAAT - Opening Week End
Fri, 29 Sept
Wanderlust
Paris
LA NUIT AFRO & DANCEHALL
Sat, 30 Sept
Wanderlust
Paris
La Nuit Drunk in Love - RnB & more
Sat, 7 Oct
Wanderlust
Paris
COCOTTE CLUB HALLOWEEN
Tue, 31 Oct
Wanderlust
Paris