Venue

Wanderlust

About

Wanderlust c’est la référence de la terrasse lifestyle à ciel ouvert. Musique, Cocktails et Food se rencontrent dans une atmosphère estivale, simple et conviviale.
Address
32 Quai d'Austerlitz, 75013 Paris, France
Social links
facebook
instagram
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

OMAR SOULEYMAN Fri, 29 Sept
FVTVRParis
BOMBOKLAAT - Opening Week End Fri, 29 Sept
WanderlustParis
LA NUIT AFRO & DANCEHALLSat, 30 Sept
WanderlustParis
La Nuit Drunk in Love - RnB & moreSat, 7 Oct
WanderlustParis
COCOTTE CLUB HALLOWEENTue, 31 Oct
WanderlustParis