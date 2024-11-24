DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zartmann: Tour 2024

Mojo Club
Sun, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
€29.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ZARTMANN darf endlich durchstarten!

Der Berliner Newcomer hat seit seinem Debüt 2021 immer wieder bewiesen, dass mit ihm sowas von zu rechnen ist für die Zukunft: Seine Texte sind, neben der Tatsache, dass sie seiner Generation einfach mal direkt aus dem...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Selective Artists, rausgegangen, DIFFUS, Ahoy
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

