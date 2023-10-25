DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Family Stereo + Headboy + Ewan Samms

Sebright Arms
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
We're very happy to welcome the fantastic Family Stereo to Sebright Arms - alongside the support of Headboy and Ewan Samms.

"Family Stereo is the indie-folk project of North-London based singer-songwriter Blake Watt, inspired by the likes of Elliott Smith

Presented by The Old Blue Last LTD.

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

