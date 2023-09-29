Venue

Sebright Arms

Capacity
150
Address
31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Upcoming events

Splitting Edges, Stef Pesic, Coming Up Roses &...Fri, 29 Sept
Sebright ArmsLondon
New Zealand v ItalyFri, 29 Sept
Sebright ArmsLondon
Scotland v RomaniaSat, 30 Sept
Sebright ArmsLondon
Australia v PortugalSun, 1 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Pub QuizMon, 2 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Worn Out Tuesdays: Sick Joy Tue, 3 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Vona VellaWed, 4 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
New Zealand v UruguayThu, 5 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Owners Club / Welly / My Fat PonyFri, 6 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Wales v GeorgiaSat, 7 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
England v SamoaSat, 7 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Outfit All-DayerSat, 7 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Ireland v ScotlandSat, 7 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Pub QuizMon, 9 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Secret Cameras single release partyWed, 11 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Donkey KidSat, 14 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
two blinks, i love youWed, 18 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Pub QuizWed, 18 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
NAMES + Ryan StaticFri, 20 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Pub QuizMon, 23 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
ALASKALASKATue, 24 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Family Stereo + Headboy + Ewan SammsWed, 25 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Shelf LivesThu, 26 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Gag SalonSat, 28 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Pub QuizMon, 30 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
MoykaWed, 1 Nov
Sebright ArmsLondon
Girl and GirlFri, 3 Nov
Sebright ArmsLondon
Girl and GirlFri, 3 Nov
Sebright ArmsLondon
Patio (NYC) + special guestsSat, 4 Nov
Sebright ArmsLondon
Theo BleakThu, 9 Nov
Sebright ArmsLondon