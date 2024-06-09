DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alien Ant Farm

The Meadows
Sun, 9 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alt-metal legends ALIEN ANT FARM swarm Brooklyn for a rare show, joined by Kaleido + Back From Zero

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alien Ant Farm, Kaleido

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

