Venue

The Meadows

Address
17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

Upcoming events

Scowl, Militarie Gun, MSPAINT, Somerset ThrowerFri, 29 Sept
Liminal BassSat, 30 Sept
Surfcity TourSat, 30 Sept
Peelander-Z, Dog Party, GAL, BoscomujoSun, 1 Oct
Official Pretty Lights After Party (Sunday)Sun, 1 Oct
Soul Glo, Zulu, PlayytimeTue, 3 Oct
Dii Fu, MC Tingbudong, Viola HeWed, 4 Oct
PERREO MillennialFri, 6 Oct
The Secret History of Black Punk FestSat, 7 Oct
MajorStage Presents: DEVY STONEZ @ The Meadows (Early Show)Tue, 10 Oct
MajorStage Presents: Eugene Black @ The Meadows (Late Show)Tue, 10 Oct
Coatie Pop, Dutch Experts, Primitive HeartWed, 11 Oct
Sextile, N8NOFACE, PieriThu, 12 Oct
Electric Six, The Surfrajettes, Wiped OutFri, 13 Oct
Monuments, For the Fallen Dreams, VrstySun, 15 Oct
RA the Rugged ManThu, 19 Oct
SKINNY LISTER Album Release Show: Shanty PunkFri, 20 Oct
sksksks + Evian Christ present: REVANCHISTFri, 20 Oct
Nefariant, Moths, Sun and Flesh, and The UnbrokenSat, 21 Oct
Mutilated FestSun, 22 Oct
MajorStage Presents: Live R&B @ The Meadows (Early Show)Tue, 24 Oct
MajorStage Presents: Live Hip Hop @ The Meadows (Late Show)Tue, 24 Oct
Rosa Perreo HalloweenSat, 28 Oct
Can't Swim, Belmont, House Parties, Family DinnerSun, 29 Oct
Pain of Truth "Not Through Blood" BK Release ShowWed, 1 Nov
Ray Keith, Jayline, Liondub, Dungeon Kru + moreFri, 3 Nov
HÄLLAS, FreewaysSat, 4 Nov
TX2 Fri, 10 Nov
Dying Wish, Boundaries, Foreign Hands + moreSat, 11 Nov
Phobocosm, Saccage, Black Hurst, Heretic BodyhammerFri, 17 Nov
