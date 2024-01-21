DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($10 tickets | 4pm doors) Swing in the New Year with Fruit Cocktail Lounge on Sunday January 21 at the Century Room!
Join your friends, family and community at Tucson's premiere LGBTQIA+ jazz cocktail party featuring the spectacular Jeremy Vega on the mic...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.