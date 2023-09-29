Venue

The Century Room

Capacity
100
Address
311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA

Upcoming events

We ARE: Aaron Goldberg, Reuben Rogers & Eric HarlandFri, 29 Sept
Arthur Vint Trio: Late Night Birthday Jam!Fri, 29 Sept
Cocktail Hour Duo with Naïm Amor & Thoger LundSat, 30 Sept
Paul Green Jazz Blues QuartetSat, 30 Sept
AHF Presents Agave Spirits Tasting: Uncommon EspadínsSun, 1 Oct
Century Room Jazz JamSun, 1 Oct
The Century Room Jazz OrchestraMon, 2 Oct
Steve Roach's Ambient Lounge: Linda Kohanov, Dean De Benedictis (Surface 10)Tue, 3 Oct
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz BandWed, 4 Oct
Pete Swan Presents: Wholly Cats Swing ClubThu, 5 Oct
Roxy Coss QuartetFri, 6 Oct
Ashley Kahn & Brice Winston | The Big Bang of Bebop: Why Charlie Parker Still MattersSat, 7 Oct
Fruit Cocktail Lounge: Shira MaasSun, 8 Oct
Century Room Jazz JamSun, 8 Oct
The Century Room Jazz OrchestraMon, 9 Oct
Jonathan Kreisberg QuartetTue, 10 Oct
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz BandWed, 11 Oct
Steve DusonThu, 12 Oct
Ben Wendel QuartetFri, 13 Oct
Miki Yamanaka TrioSat, 14 Oct
Jaliya: World Contemporary MusicSun, 15 Oct
Century Room Jazz JamSun, 15 Oct
The Century Room Jazz OrchestraMon, 16 Oct
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz BandWed, 18 Oct
Pete Swan Presents: Sarah TolarThu, 19 Oct
Mike Gellar Quintet Celebrates the Music of Tadd DameronFri, 20 Oct
Singer/Songwriter Patti ZlaketSat, 21 Oct
Greg & Pete: Back Together Again!Sun, 22 Oct
Century Room Jazz JamSun, 22 Oct
The Century Room Jazz OrchestraMon, 23 Oct
