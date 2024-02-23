DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Miami Beach Rock Ensemble: Doug Burris Tribute

Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 23 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
$18.03
All ticket holders from original date (Dec 16) will be honored at this new date. Please reach out to boxoffice@rhythmfoundation.com if you have any questions or concerns.

The Miami Beach Senior High Rock Ensemble will be holding its annual 52nd Winter Con...

All ages
Presented by Young Musicians Unite
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

