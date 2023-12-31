About

The Miami Beach Bandshell is an open-air amphitheater in the heart of the city’s North Beach neighborhood. It has been managed by the Rhythm Foundation - a Miami Beach-based nonprofit cultural organization - for the City of Miami Beach since 2015. Thanks to a renovation in 2011, the space has been revived to its original splendor. Work on the site continues, with recent improvements to Bandshell Park and the construction of the neighboring UNIDAD Senior Center. Bandshell Park also features domino pavilions, and a CMB Arts in Public Places-commissioned glass tile mandala created by artist Kevin Arrow, memorializing the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ first performance in the US at the nearby Deauville Hotel. Pick-up volleyball games go on in the Beach Bowl courts, just behind the park, and beach goers can enjoy the Beach Walk, a wide paved path that currently connects Allison Park and its life-size turtle sculptures on 62nd Street and the North Shore Open Space Park at 81st Street.