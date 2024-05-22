DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Playin'Paris : ADÉS THE PLANET, Ekloz, Josué et Squidji

La Place
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dans le cadre du festival sport et culture Playin’Paris du 22 au 26 mai, retrouvez pour la première soirée : ADÉS THE PLANET, Ekloz, Josué et Squidji !

ADÉS THE PLANET :

ADÉS THE PLANET est ovniesque, elle nous propose un rap à l’image de la nouvelle gén...

Tout public
Présenté par La Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

