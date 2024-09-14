Top track

Los Amigos Invisibles

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 14 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Los Amigos Invisibles

Spanish for “the invisible friends”, this Venezuelan six-piece formed in the ’90s and became known for their blend of disco, funk, acid jazz and Latin rhythms. After releasing their debut album, A Typical and Autoctonal Venezuelan Dance Band, in 1995, the Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Los Amigos Invisibles are coming back for their annual Miami takeover! The Venezuelan band's infectious blend of funk, disco, and acid jazz has captivated audiences worldwide. With five GRAMMY nominations and two Latin GRAMMY wins under their belt, the ban...

All ages
Presented by Escala Sonora
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Los Amigos Invisibles

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

