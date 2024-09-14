DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Spanish for “the invisible friends”, this Venezuelan six-piece formed in the ’90s and became known for their blend of disco, funk, acid jazz and Latin rhythms. After releasing their debut album, A Typical and Autoctonal Venezuelan Dance Band, in 1995, the
Read more
Los Amigos Invisibles are coming back for their annual Miami takeover! The Venezuelan band's infectious blend of funk, disco, and acid jazz has captivated audiences worldwide. With five GRAMMY nominations and two Latin GRAMMY wins under their belt, the ban...
