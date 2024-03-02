Top track

Global Cuba Fest: Omar Sosa

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
From $46.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Global Cuba Fest enters its 17th year of celebrating the rhythms, music and culture of Cuba. Co-presented by Miami Light Project and FUNDarte, Global Cuba Fest 2024 featuring multi-Grammy nominated pianist, composer, and musical alchemist Omar Sosa y su Qu...

All ages
Presented by Miami Light Project & FUNDarte
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Omar Sosa

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

