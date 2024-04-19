Top track

Reignmaker + Support

Notting Hill Arts Club
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Liverpool based 'Reignmaker' hit LDN's Notting Hill Arts Club for their debut headline show in the capital, bringing their infectious indie/pop with them. Don't miss it.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.

Lineup

Reignmaker

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

