Venue
Notting Hill Arts Club
Capacity
200
Address
21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Upcoming events
Sonic Daze + Darcey Beth + Marti Parramon
Fri, 29 Sept
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
CUCAMARAS + SUPPORT
Wed, 4 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
Noah Lehrman
Wed, 11 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
Beautiful Landing
Thu, 12 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
JonzeBoyz Basement Party: Nitemare on Nottinghill
Fri, 13 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
Donovan Haffner
Wed, 18 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
Genesis Elijah + Support
Thu, 19 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
Knats + Oreglo + Anatole Muster
Thu, 26 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
SOFT LAD + SUPPORT
Thu, 2 Nov
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
THE BLACKMORDIA
Thu, 7 Dec
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
BIGGIE TRIBUTE NIGHT Curated by ASA Martinson
Sat, 9 Dec
Notting Hill Arts Club
London