Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

Capacity
200
Address
21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ

Upcoming events

Sonic Daze + Darcey Beth + Marti ParramonFri, 29 Sept
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
CUCAMARAS + SUPPORTWed, 4 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
Noah LehrmanWed, 11 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
Beautiful LandingThu, 12 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
JonzeBoyz Basement Party: Nitemare on NottinghillFri, 13 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
Donovan HaffnerWed, 18 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
Genesis Elijah + SupportThu, 19 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
Knats + Oreglo + Anatole MusterThu, 26 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
SOFT LAD + SUPPORT Thu, 2 Nov
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
THE BLACKMORDIAThu, 7 Dec
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
BIGGIE TRIBUTE NIGHT Curated by ASA MartinsonSat, 9 Dec
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon