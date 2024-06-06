DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

David Verde, Star Girl, Conscious Outlaws, Bluedive, Membership

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

David Verde

Star Girl

Conscious Outlaws

Bluedive

Membership

$10

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.