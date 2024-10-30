Top track

King of the Slugs

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fat Dog

Zebulon
Wed, 30 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

King of the Slugs
Got a code?

About

Fat Dog

Fat Dog are one of London’s most exciting new bands, conjuring the sort of frenzied and wild live shows not seen in the capital for years. Their debut album WOOF. is a brilliant and mind-bending blend of electro-punk, rock’n’roll snarling, techno...

This is an ALL AGES event
Presented by Desert Daze & Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Dog

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.