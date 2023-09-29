Browse events
Venue
Zebulon
Follow
Capacity
300
Contact details
info@zebulon.la
Address
2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Reverberation Radio DJ Night
Fri, 29 Sept
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Colleen, Jeremiah Chiu
Sat, 30 Sept
Zebulon
Los Angeles
BASEMENT 258 DJ Night
Sat, 30 Sept
Zebulon
Los Angeles
CINÉ-CLUB Launch Party
Sun, 1 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Lo Moon Residency
Mon, 2 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Will Butler + Sister Squares
Tue, 3 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Wolf Eyes with Anthony Braxton
Wed, 4 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Jeremy Jay, Street Fruit, Nic Hessler, DJ Brandon Welchez
Thu, 5 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
MAN ON MAN, Phranc, dimber
Fri, 6 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Radio Activity DJ Night
Fri, 6 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Reverberation Radio DJ Night
Sat, 7 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Zackey Force Funk
Sat, 7 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
CLOSED for a private event
Sun, 8 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Lo Moon Residency
Mon, 9 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Sungazer
Tue, 10 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Sungazer
Wed, 11 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
CRIME 1978: San Francisco's First & Only Rock 'n' Roll Movie
Thu, 12 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Cretin Hop Dance Party w/ DJ's Rick Barzell & Roger Mars
Thu, 12 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
TV Smith's The Adverts, The Shadow
Fri, 13 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Dance Party with DJ's Wilder & Nuge
Fri, 13 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Project Pat Live At Zebulon
Sat, 14 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Project Pat Afterparty with DJ White Wolf and Jacob Safari
Sat, 14 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Todd Day Wait, Matt Axton, Rosy Nolan
Sun, 15 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Lo Moon Residency
Mon, 16 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Jonathan Bree, Marion Raw
Tue, 17 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Willi Carlisle, Rachel Baiman
Wed, 18 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves
Thu, 19 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
The Marked Men, Generacion Suicida, Supercrush
Fri, 20 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
The Soul Shakedown with DJs Clifton
Fri, 20 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Richard Lloyd Group of Television, Gary Wilson, Bijoux Cone
Sat, 21 Oct
Zebulon
Los Angeles
Load more