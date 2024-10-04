DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Serena Terry: All Tied Up

New Century
Fri, 4 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
From £22.79
TEG Live Europe presents Serena Terry: All Tied Up

After the incredible success of her first stand up UK and Ireland tour, Serena Terry is going back on the road in 2024 with a brand new show and even bigger venues.

Serena will take audiences thr...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by TEG Europe
New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

