DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TEG Live Europe presents Serena Terry: All Tied Up
After the incredible success of her first stand up UK and Ireland tour, Serena Terry is going back on the road in 2024 with a brand new show and even bigger venues.
Serena will take audiences thr...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.