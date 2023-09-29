Venue

New Century

About

The legendary New Century Hall is back! Now called New Century, it has undergone a full restoration of its vintage wood panelling, sprung dance floor and 'disco ceiling'. With a shorter name and a new food hall and bar, it caters for every kind of gig goer, whether you're making a day of it and want to grab some food beforehand or wanting to carry on the party afterwards in the downstairs bar. Back in the 60s, the New Century stage saw the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and The Bee Gees, but lay vacant for decades before finally being brought back to life. It's a far cry from it's previous self, as this room now provides a space for late-night club nights, gigs from all genres, private hires and functions. It boasts a world-class sound system, as well as being the first venue in the world to have Robe Painte light fixtures installed into the venue. One of New Century's main values is sustainability. Here are a few ways to get to us while still being kind to your carbon footprint! Train: Our closest train station is Manchester Victoria, which is a 2 minutes walk from New Century. We are also only a 20 minute walk away from Manchester Piccadilly. Tram: Our two closest tram stops are Shudehill and Victoria. These both allow access to both ends of the city. Bus: Our closest bus stop is Shudehill Bus Station which has links to the following buses: 2, 10, 17, 17A, 18, 33, 33B, 56, 67, 67A, 93, 97, 98, 100, 156. The venue is a 5 minute walk from the bus station. Bike: There is a bike rack located to the rear of New Century. Walking: We are situated within the NOMA area, which is on the border of the city centre. The Arndale Centre is a 4 minute walk away from the venue.
Capacity
1300
Address
34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

