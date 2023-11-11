DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tim Hecker is a Juno Award-winning Canadian composer and musician, born in Vancouver. In the past two decades, he has produced a wide output, released by the likes of Kranky and 4AD. He focuses on exploring the intersection of noise, dissonance, and melody
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.