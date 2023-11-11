Top track

Boreal Kiss Pt. 1

Got a code?

Tim Hecker

The Ground Miami
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMiami
$20.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Tim Hecker is a Juno Award-winning Canadian composer and musician, born in Vancouver. In the past two decades, he has produced a wide output, released by the likes of Kranky and 4AD. He focuses on exploring the intersection of noise, dissonance, and melody Read more

Presented by Link Miami Rebels.

Lineup

Tim Hecker

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

