About

Space isn’t simply for DJ’s, just below The Terrace is Miami’s premier venue for live alternative music - The Ground. Hip-hop heroes, incredible indie bands and electronic musicians with truly electric presence have all stepped foot on The Ground to rave reviews from audiences. The ability to see legacy alternative acts play side-by-side with the hottest up-and-coming musicians in an intimate space is unparalleled in Miami and has given The Ground a rock solid reputation among Miami music lovers.