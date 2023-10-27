Top track

Happiness

McFly

Alexandra Palace
Fri, 27 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event takes place in the Alexandra Palace Great Hall.

McFly, the British pop-rock band with a string of chart-topping hits, will play Ally Pally in October 2023 as part of their Power To Play tour.

The band, consisting of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Read more

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

LostAlone, McFly

Venue

Alexandra Palace

Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Doors open6:30 pm
Accessibility information

