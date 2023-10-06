About

Alexandra Palace was opened 150 years ago as the ‘People’s Palace’, with the purpose of providing entertainment and recreation for the masses - and it has been living up to that promise ever since. Today, Ally Pally delivers a programme of 250 events each year, hosting some of the world’s biggest names and seminal moments of entertainment along the way. The Palace has become famous for its nights of live music, with performances in the iconic Great Hall, the recently restored Victorian Theatre and outdoors in the Park, which has stunning panoramic views across the city. Alongside this is a packed schedule of theatre, comedy, exhibitions, festivals and sport. Ally Pally also has its own ice rink and pub (the only pub we know of housed inside a historic Palace!) and delivers 500 community activities every year through its Creative Learning programme. Alexandra Palace is run by a charity with every £1 earned from its events being reinvested into its charitable projects and caring for the Grade II listed Palace and award-winning 196 Park, so that they are here providing entertainment and enjoyment for generations to come.