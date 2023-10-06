Venue

Alexandra Palace

About

Alexandra Palace was opened 150 years ago as the ‘People’s Palace’, with the purpose of providing entertainment and recreation for the masses - and it has been living up to that promise ever since. Today, Ally Pally delivers a programme of 250 events each year, hosting some of the world’s biggest names and seminal moments of entertainment along the way. The Palace has become famous for its nights of live music, with performances in the iconic Great Hall, the recently restored Victorian Theatre and outdoors in the Park, which has stunning panoramic views across the city. Alongside this is a packed schedule of theatre, comedy, exhibitions, festivals and sport. Ally Pally also has its own ice rink and pub (the only pub we know of housed inside a historic Palace!) and delivers 500 community activities every year through its Creative Learning programme. Alexandra Palace is run by a charity with every £1 earned from its events being reinvested into its charitable projects and caring for the Grade II listed Palace and award-winning 196 Park, so that they are here providing entertainment and enjoyment for generations to come.
Contact details
visitor.services@alexandrapalace.com
+02083654343
Address
Alexandra Palace, Alexandra Palace Way, London N22 7AY
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Graceland Reimagined: London African Gospel ChoirFri, 6 Oct
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Hannah Gadsby Presents: A Gender Agenda - Show 1Sat, 14 Oct
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Hannah Gadsby Presents: A Gender Agenda - Show 2Sat, 14 Oct
Alexandra PalaceLondon
McFlyFri, 27 Oct
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Ghost House: Dylan Moran, Tim Key, Fern Brady & MoreTue, 31 Oct
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Adult Fireworks Entry Tickets onlyFri, 3 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Adult Fireworks Entry + German Bier Festival TicketsFri, 3 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Family Fireworks Entry Tickets (Adult + Child)Fri, 3 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Fireworks Entry + Ice Skating Tickets (Adult & Child)Fri, 3 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
All Accessible Tickets to Fireworks, German Bier Festival + Ice Skating (Adult + Child)Fri, 3 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Adult Fireworks Entry Tickets onlySat, 4 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Adult Fireworks Entry + German Bier Festival TicketsSat, 4 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Family Fireworks Entry Tickets (Adult + Child)Sat, 4 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Fireworks Entry + Ice Skating Tickets (Adult & Child)Sat, 4 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
All Accessible Tickets to Fireworks, German Bier Festival + Ice Skating (Adult + Child)Sat, 4 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Little SimzFri, 10 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Little SimzSat, 11 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
The StreetsThu, 16 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! Tour!Fri, 17 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Jessie Ware - That! Feels Good! Tour!Sat, 18 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
The ProdigyFri, 24 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
The ProdigySat, 25 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
AshnikkoThu, 30 Nov
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Sleaford ModsSat, 2 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
2023 Mosconi CupWed, 6 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
2023 Mosconi CupThu, 7 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
2023 Mosconi CupFri, 8 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
2023 Mosconi CupSat, 9 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 15 December, 7pmFri, 15 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon
Paddy Power World Darts Championship 2023/2024 - 16 December, 12:30pmSat, 16 Dec
Alexandra PalaceLondon