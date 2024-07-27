Top track

Tom & Collins & AMÉMÉ - Ando High

Tom & Collins

SPYBAR
Sat, 27 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

Hailing from the vibrant epicenter of Mexico City, Tom & Collins are an electrifying DJ and production duo that have been making waves worldwide. Their sound is a melting pot of international influences, transcending borders to create a diverse sonic journ...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tom & Collins

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

