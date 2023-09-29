Venue

SPYBAR

About

It started with a basement, and an idea... which became a Chicago nightlife institution - Spybar Nightclub has been the literal underground music destination for the downtown Chicago area for over 25 years. The small room with the big sound on Franklin & Erie has consistently presented globally recognized artists as well as up-and-coming producers and DJs, who are always paired with our talented resident and Chicago-area DJs. Some of the biggest festival and international party brands and record labels have thrown events which kept the dance floor packed ’til the early hours. Spybar continues in the tradition of a high-octane clubbing experience with an intimate lounge setting for the next generation of dance floor denizens.
Capacity
300
Contact details
Info@spybarchicago.com
+312-337-2191
Address
646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Lee ReynoldsFri, 29 Sept
SPYBARChicago
Jody WisternoffSat, 30 Sept
SPYBARChicago
TraumerFri, 6 Oct
SPYBARChicago
BIJOUSat, 7 Oct
SPYBARChicago
DosemFri, 13 Oct
SPYBARChicago
NalaSat, 14 Oct
SPYBARChicago
Eliza RoseFri, 20 Oct
SPYBARChicago
Marten Hørger Come Together TourSat, 21 Oct
SPYBARChicago
Stephan JolkFri, 27 Oct
SPYBARChicago
The Sponges + MNTRASat, 28 Oct
SPYBARChicago
Brina KnaussFri, 3 Nov
SPYBARChicago
MazSat, 4 Nov
SPYBARChicago
Ben SterlingFri, 10 Nov
SPYBARChicago
JoshwaSat, 11 Nov
SPYBARChicago
Marsh All Night LongFri, 17 Nov
SPYBARChicago
Black Wednesday ft. Lee FossWed, 22 Nov
SPYBARChicago
Martin IkinFri, 24 Nov
SPYBARChicago
MISS DRESat, 25 Nov
SPYBARChicago
Mason CollectiveSat, 2 Dec
SPYBARChicago
Gabriel + Dresden CQ / Techno TourSat, 9 Dec
SPYBARChicago