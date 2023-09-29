About

It started with a basement, and an idea... which became a Chicago nightlife institution - Spybar Nightclub has been the literal underground music destination for the downtown Chicago area for over 25 years. The small room with the big sound on Franklin & Erie has consistently presented globally recognized artists as well as up-and-coming producers and DJs, who are always paired with our talented resident and Chicago-area DJs. Some of the biggest festival and international party brands and record labels have thrown events which kept the dance floor packed ’til the early hours. Spybar continues in the tradition of a high-octane clubbing experience with an intimate lounge setting for the next generation of dance floor denizens.