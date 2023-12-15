Top track

William Basinski: The Last Symphony

The Ground Miami
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
$27

DOORS AT 7PM | 21+

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Link Miami Rebels.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

William Basinski

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

