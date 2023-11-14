Top track

Lowertown - Best Person You Know

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lowertown: Live with Pushpin & headboy

Rough Trade East
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lowertown - Best Person You Know
Got a code?

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a live performance from Lowertown.

Lowertown is the music project of Avsha The Awesome (Avsha Weinberg) and Olivia O., based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tickets £6.50 inc. fees.

Support from Pushpin & headboy

All ag Read more

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

headboy, Pushpin, Lowertown

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.