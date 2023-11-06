Browse events
Rough Trade
Upcoming events
Passenger: 'All The Little Lights' Anniversary Performance @ The Fleece
Mon, 6 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
bar italia: Live
Mon, 6 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
MNDSGN: Live/DJ Set + Signing
Tue, 7 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
UKAEA
Tue, 7 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Sleater-Kinney: 'Little Rope' Album Launch Show Downstairs at the Dome
Wed, 8 Nov
Downstairs at the Dome
London
King Creosote: Solo Acoustic + Signing
Wed, 8 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
Baby Tap - Album Launch Party!
Wed, 8 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Simple Things Presents: Neko + Guests
Wed, 8 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Derek Forbes: Unplugged + Book Signing
Thu, 9 Nov
Rough Trade West
London
David Holmes: In Conversation with Colleen Cosmo Murphy + Signing
Thu, 9 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
The Professionals
Thu, 9 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Sleep in Motion (Album Release Show) with MuddiBrook Co Headline!
Fri, 10 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Passenger: 'All The Little Lights' Anniversary Performance + Signing
Fri, 10 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
McKinley Dixon
Fri, 10 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
SOFY: Acoustic + Signing
Sat, 11 Nov
Rough Trade West
London
Man on Man
Sat, 11 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Pots and Pints and Mugs! (extra date!)
Sun, 12 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Odie Leigh
Sun, 12 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Video Age: Unplugged + Signing
Mon, 13 Nov
Rough Trade West
London
Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane: Solo Performance + In Conversation (Night 1)
Mon, 13 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
CHARTREUSE plus pecq and Kathleen Frances
Mon, 13 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
John Francis Flynn: Unplugged + Signing
Tue, 14 Nov
Rough Trade West
London
Lowertown: Live with Pushpin & headboy
Tue, 14 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
Anjimile: Unplugged + Signing
Wed, 15 Nov
Rough Trade West
London
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Wed, 15 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
Johnny Flynn & Robert Macfarlane: Solo Performance + In Conversation (Night 2)
Wed, 15 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
She's In Parties
Wed, 15 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Kleenex/LiLiPUT: In Conversation
Thu, 16 Nov
Rough Trade West
London
Bad Betty Live
Thu, 16 Nov
Rough Trade Nottingham
Nottingham
GAIKA: Live + Signing
Thu, 16 Nov
Rough Trade East
London
