DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gimme Gimme Disco

The Roxy at Mahall's
Fri, 19 Jul, 8:00 pm
DJCleveland
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

If you can’t get enough of ABBA, boy do we have THE dance party for you! We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80's like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher, & so much more. So hone...

18+
Presented by Mahall's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Roxy at Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.