The Roxy is a new auditorium-sized venue named in honor of the dance hall that thrived in this space during the 1920s and 30s. The 800-capacity venue will house concerts, weddings, dance parties, private events, fundraisers, markets, and, true to the spirit of Mahall’s, almost any other event that our creative patrons can think up. With 100 years in business being right around the corner we are proud to continue to preserve, restore, and honor this building’s history while investing in its future success which includes improving the conditions of the original 10 lanes downstairs, providing new employment opportunities, and overall providing quality experiences. Built sustainably using repurposed materials from the bowling lanes and pinsetter machines that previously occupied the space, we have made an effort to preserve pieces of the many memories made here. Adding a new full bar, gender neutral bathrooms and an ADA-accessible entrance on the east side of the building. We hope to continue to attract creatives, artists, and musicians to the Birdtown neighborhood.