Venue

The Roxy at Mahall's

About

The Roxy is a new auditorium-sized venue named in honor of the dance hall that thrived in this space during the 1920s and 30s. The 800-capacity venue will house concerts, weddings, dance parties, private events, fundraisers, markets, and, true to the spirit of Mahall’s, almost any other event that our creative patrons can think up. With 100 years in business being right around the corner we are proud to continue to preserve, restore, and honor this building’s history while investing in its future success which includes improving the conditions of the original 10 lanes downstairs, providing new employment opportunities, and overall providing quality experiences. Built sustainably using repurposed materials from the bowling lanes and pinsetter machines that previously occupied the space, we have made an effort to preserve pieces of the many memories made here. Adding a new full bar, gender neutral bathrooms and an ADA-accessible entrance on the east side of the building. We hope to continue to attract creatives, artists, and musicians to the Birdtown neighborhood.

Address
13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Social links
website

Upcoming events

The Dear Hunter: Migrant 10th Anniversary TourSat, 28 Oct
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
Alan PalomoSat, 4 Nov
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
Real Friends and Knuckle PuckThu, 9 Nov
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
The Hotelier + FoxingSun, 12 Nov
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
KatatoniaFri, 17 Nov
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
Scene QueenSat, 18 Nov
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
CitizenFri, 24 Nov
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
Night RiderFri, 8 Dec
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
Hammy New YearSat, 30 Dec
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
On PaperFri, 5 Jan 2024
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
Sam Barber - Till I Return TourThu, 29 Feb 2024
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland
SoenWed, 8 May 2024
The Roxy at Mahall'sCleveland