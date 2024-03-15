DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mixmag described Joy Orbison’s debut single, ‘Hyph Mngo’, as “an era-defining post-dubstep classic”. Even though Orbison released that track in 2009, he only put out his debut full-length – a mixtape, not an album – in 2021. He built a reputation on fusing
Read more
Joy O takes centre stage at Village Underground, transforming the iconic venue into a 360 'in the round' spectacle with a very special extended set. Fresh off the back of his latest release Flight FM, this show will be a celebration of one of the finest DJ...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.