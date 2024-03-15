Top track

Joy Orbison

Village Underground
Fri, 15 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£21.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Joy Orbison

Mixmag described Joy Orbison’s debut single, ‘Hyph Mngo’, as “an era-defining post-dubstep classic”. Even though Orbison released that track in 2009, he only put out his debut full-length – a mixtape, not an album – in 2021. He built a reputation on fusing Read more

Event information

Joy O takes centre stage at Village Underground, transforming the iconic venue into a 360 'in the round' spectacle with a very special extended set. Fresh off the back of his latest release Flight FM, this show will be a celebration of one of the finest DJ...

Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joy Orbison

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

