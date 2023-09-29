Venue

Village Underground

About

Village Underground is a renovated turn-of-the-century warehouse in the heart of Shoreditch, east London. Featuring cutting-edge club nights and a stage that’s home to the best new and emerging talent alongside world-class artists, it’s been a mainstay of the east London nightlife scene for 15 years and counting. Starting life as affordable studio spaces for artists, situated in the hollowed out trains on top of the venue, where the team and a community of creatives are still based today. Part arts-venue, part creative community, it’s a space that remains defiant, forward-thinking and fiercely independent. Photography Credits: Drew Eckheart, Jake Philip Davis, Michael Fung, Sienna Lorraine Gray, Sophie Vaughan.
Capacity
700
Address
54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
