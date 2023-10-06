Browse events
Venue
Union Chapel
Follow
Capacity
900
Address
Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Upcoming events
The Anchoress
Fri, 6 Oct
Union Chapel
London
Live At The Chapel with Rob Delaney
Sat, 7 Oct
Union Chapel
London
Thea Gilmore
Thu, 12 Oct
Union Chapel
London
The Breath
Mon, 16 Oct
Union Chapel
London
Hue And Cry
Tue, 17 Oct
Union Chapel
London
Frizzi 2 Fulci
Sat, 28 Oct
Union Chapel
London
Kurt Elling SuperBlue
Tue, 31 Oct
Union Chapel
London
The John Martyn Project & The Sandy Denny Project
Thu, 2 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Live At The Chapel with Fern Brady
Sat, 4 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Duke Special
Thu, 9 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Catrin Finch & Aoife Ni Bhriain + Angeline Morrison
Mon, 13 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Penguin Cafe
Tue, 14 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Mayra Andrade | reEncanto
Thu, 16 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Samora Pinderhughes
Fri, 17 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Mayra Andrade | reEncanto
Fri, 17 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Kroke
Sat, 18 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Bill Frisell Trio
Mon, 20 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Mica Paris
Thu, 30 Nov
Union Chapel
London
Sofiane Pamart
Wed, 6 Dec
Union Chapel
London
Police Dog Hogan
Thu, 7 Dec
Union Chapel
London
The Big Moon
Mon, 18 Dec
Union Chapel
London