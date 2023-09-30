Browse events
Venue
The Waiting Room
Capacity
120
Address
175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
facebook
instagram
twitter
website
Upcoming events
Spirits Of Saturn
Sat, 30 Sept
The Waiting Room
London
Tebi Rex
Wed, 4 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
PantherRecordsPresents
Thu, 5 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
Le Boom
Fri, 6 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
Le Boom
Sat, 7 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
ALBI. + Leaps
Fri, 13 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
Pop Never Dies: Going Gaga
Fri, 13 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
HIDE
Sat, 14 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
Anna Pancaldi
Fri, 20 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
Eden Lole: "An Evening with Eden and Friends"
Wed, 25 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
Amy Montgomery
Thu, 26 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
NateTaylorr
Fri, 27 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
The Shadracks + Muerte En El Parque
Sat, 28 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
Lazy Day
Wed, 1 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Lauren Housley
Fri, 3 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Tusks
Tue, 7 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Russell Joslin: 'O Veisalgia' (Launch Party)
Wed, 8 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Siema Ziemia - EFG London Jazz Festival
Fri, 10 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Dear Nora + R. Aggs
Mon, 13 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Dame Area + Special Guests
Wed, 15 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Lip Critic
Thu, 16 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Jack Kane
Fri, 17 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
RUTH MASCELLI + CHARLÈNE DARLING GROUPE
Sat, 18 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Kaleo Sansaa + guests
Tue, 21 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Hattie Whitehead
Thu, 23 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Human Interest
Wed, 29 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
Devon
Thu, 30 Nov
The Waiting Room
London
The Away Days
Wed, 6 Dec
The Waiting Room
London