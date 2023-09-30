Venue

The Waiting Room

Capacity
120
Address
175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Upcoming events

Spirits Of SaturnSat, 30 Sept
The Waiting RoomLondon
Tebi RexWed, 4 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
PantherRecordsPresentsThu, 5 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
Le BoomFri, 6 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
Le BoomSat, 7 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
ALBI. + LeapsFri, 13 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
Pop Never Dies: Going GagaFri, 13 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
HIDESat, 14 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
Anna PancaldiFri, 20 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
Eden Lole: "An Evening with Eden and Friends"Wed, 25 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
Amy MontgomeryThu, 26 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
NateTaylorrFri, 27 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
The Shadracks + Muerte En El ParqueSat, 28 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
Lazy Day Wed, 1 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Lauren HousleyFri, 3 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
TusksTue, 7 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Russell Joslin: 'O Veisalgia' (Launch Party)Wed, 8 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Siema Ziemia - EFG London Jazz FestivalFri, 10 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Dear Nora + R. AggsMon, 13 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Dame Area + Special GuestsWed, 15 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Lip CriticThu, 16 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Jack KaneFri, 17 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
RUTH MASCELLI + CHARLÈNE DARLING GROUPESat, 18 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Kaleo Sansaa + guestsTue, 21 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Hattie Whitehead Thu, 23 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Human InterestWed, 29 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
Devon Thu, 30 Nov
The Waiting RoomLondon
The Away DaysWed, 6 Dec
The Waiting RoomLondon