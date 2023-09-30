Venue

The Victoria

Address
451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS

Upcoming events

Church GirlsSat, 30 Sept
Is This It? • 00s Indie Disco Sat, 30 Sept
Milena Galasso, Max Sarre, Zoë Zohar in VictoriaThu, 5 Oct
MAREZINE: Blitz Playhouse, Brides, Blousey + moreFri, 6 Oct
Night Fever (Free 80s Night)Fri, 6 Oct
Paolo Ruiu + Maria RosenbergSat, 7 Oct
Scared To Dance: Talking Heads SpecialSat, 7 Oct
Bewilder 'From the Eyrie' album launchSun, 8 Oct
Alien Tango x Dan EderyTue, 10 Oct
Salami Rose Joe LouisWed, 11 Oct
URKT EP Release ShowThu, 12 Oct
Spotlight SessionsFri, 13 Oct
Other Side Festival - Psych All Dayer Sat, 14 Oct
Free Entry: Mid CityTue, 17 Oct
James Leonard Hewitson / Kiss Club / Max BiancoWed, 18 Oct
Frog Dylan + The Early MorningsThu, 19 Oct
milkshed.Fri, 20 Oct
Ellie CapocciSat, 21 Oct
London's Proper Indie NightSat, 21 Oct
The Death Of Pop / LifterTue, 24 Oct
Guava 'Out of Nowhere' Launch and London Live Wed, 25 Oct
Brian Grogan // Ann Liu Cannon // ReemaThu, 26 Oct
Spooksfest with Brides/Elles/Balderdasch + moreFri, 27 Oct
Bo Gritz / Test Plan / DoopsSat, 28 Oct
FACSMon, 30 Oct
Elba Rose / FHUR / XNewRomanThu, 2 Nov
Benedict Benjamin + Naomi in BlueSat, 4 Nov
Scared To Dance: Guest DJs Allo Darlin'Sat, 4 Nov
Peachy with Jaz Beeson, Harry and The Chicks +moreTue, 7 Nov
TRUNKS with BASH! live in DalstonWed, 8 Nov
