Reopening on Thursday, May 2nd, The Sultan Rooftop is a unique venue hosting live music, nightclub programming, multimedia events, and more. Offering creative new beverages, thrilling events, and delicious bites from Döner Kebab, The Turk’s Inn take-out restaurant. Enjoy happy hour from 5 - 7 pm daily at the go-to Bushwick rooftop destination this season. Sample our Frozen Honeydew Smash, Frozen Masala Colada, Spa Margarita, Xanadu Mule, and Pomegranate Michelada.

Starting on Tuesday, May 7th, Ruby Tuesdays feature Rock n’ Roll vinyl DJs, while Industry Night Wednesdays offer drink specials for service industry workers, hosted by local legends and friends of the venue. Dance with Sunset DJs and experience DJ residencies and dance parties from Thursdays through Sundays.

Whether with a date, friends, or solo, The Sultan Rooftop welcomes you from 5 - 11 pm, Tuesday - Sunday.

We prioritize creating a safe and inclusive space for our community. We strictly oppose sexual harassment, aggression, racism, bigotry, or hatred of any kind. Our venue is fully ADA/Wheelchair accessible, with an entry ramp, ADA bathrooms, and an elevator for rooftop access.