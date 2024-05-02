Venue

The Sultan Rooftop

About

Reopening on Thursday, May 2nd, The Sultan Rooftop is a unique venue hosting live music, nightclub programming, multimedia events, and more. Offering creative new beverages, thrilling events, and delicious bites from Döner Kebab, The Turk’s Inn take-out restaurant. Enjoy happy hour from 5 - 7 pm daily at the go-to Bushwick rooftop destination this season. Sample our Frozen Honeydew Smash, Frozen Masala Colada, Spa Margarita, Xanadu Mule, and Pomegranate Michelada.

Starting on Tuesday, May 7th, Ruby Tuesdays feature Rock n’ Roll vinyl DJs, while Industry Night Wednesdays offer drink specials for service industry workers, hosted by local legends and friends of the venue. Dance with Sunset DJs and experience DJ residencies and dance parties from Thursdays through Sundays.

Whether with a date, friends, or solo, The Sultan Rooftop welcomes you from 5 - 11 pm, Tuesday - Sunday.

We prioritize creating a safe and inclusive space for our community. We strictly oppose sexual harassment, aggression, racism, bigotry, or hatred of any kind. Our venue is fully ADA/Wheelchair accessible, with an entry ramp, ADA bathrooms, and an elevator for rooftop access.

Address
234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
website

Upcoming events

Timi O, Dyna Edyne, Aahhhli! Thu, 2 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Anna CollectaFri, 3 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
TEE EM DEE & FRIENDSSat, 4 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Support Women DJs Cinco de Mayo PartySun, 5 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Ruby Tuesdays with Jonathan ToubinTue, 7 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Industry Night Wednesdays DJ Kristine BarilliWed, 8 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
SANGRE SunsetsThu, 9 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
LADY HARLEY B2B JACKIE DISCO ALL NIGHTFri, 10 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
GINJA: Sunset SessionsSat, 11 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Ruby Tuesdays with DJ BaileyTue, 14 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Industry Night Wednesday's: DISCO DURO w/ DJ Heavy FlowWed, 15 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Julien Chang, Harry Sings!Thu, 16 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Lunar Lounge presents: SUNSET THERAPYFri, 17 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Free Therapy: Honest Work Sat, 18 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Ron Gallo (Solo)Sun, 19 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Julia Cumming (of Sunflower Bean)Thu, 23 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
EAMMS (DJ) ALL NIGHTFri, 24 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Raw Honey presents STICKY NYCSat, 25 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Sultan Sunsets with Honey BunFri, 31 May
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Gamma Vibes & Friends: Hybrid DJ Set Fri, 7 Jun
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Summers Like This Day PartySat, 29 Jun
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Eden NYC PrideSat, 29 Jun
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Raw Honey Presents QueerpaloozaSun, 30 Jun
The Sultan RoomNew York
NYC BuskerballSun, 14 Jul
The Sultan RooftopNew York
Mali ObomsawinThu, 18 Jul
The Sultan RooftopNew York
ChuneStation: Open AirSat, 27 Jul
The Sultan RooftopNew York