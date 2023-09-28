Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

About

The Silverlake Lounge is one of the oldest drinking establishments on LA’s eastside, serving the community as a nightlife venue in some capacity since at least 1938. The bar has also had a long and celebrated history within the Indie Music Scene and the LGBT community that continues to this day. Settling into its current iteration around 1975, it was an early stage for drag and gay cabaret acts and safe space for non-identifying Latinx locals. In the early 2000s it gained notoriety as one of the central hubs and incubators for the blossoming indie music scene. Bands like Rilo Kiley, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and resident band, The Silversun Pickups all had starts on our stage. As the longest standing live independent music venue in Silverlake, it is the blending of the two subcultures that has cemented it’s place in local history, creating an invaluable mixed crowd, safe space for Creatives and the Los Angeles Queer BIPOC community and is one of the few properties left that serves the whole of its community.
Capacity
200
Address
2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Rosalee Mayeux Comedy Special TapingThu, 28 Sept
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Small Town Friday NightsFri, 29 Sept
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
OtterPopSat, 30 Sept
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
A Songwriters Open MicTue, 3 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Safe Travels Present: Reddenhollow and BernieWed, 4 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Sun Pin | Coolhand Jax | Via Diocares | My VeronicaThu, 5 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
La PoréFri, 6 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Dove Armitage Sat, 7 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Groovy Baby! Sat, 7 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
A Songwriters Open MicTue, 10 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
ChardogayWed, 11 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Family CashThu, 12 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
WolvesFri, 13 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Haulmark Disco Dykes Fri, 13 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Nono San PedroSat, 14 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
A Songwriters Open MicTue, 17 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
The Witching Hours ResidencyWed, 18 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
ZealynFri, 20 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Buried Treasure Fri, 20 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Micah Preite Sat, 21 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
A Songwriters Open MicTue, 24 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Jack KovacsWed, 25 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Paper CitizenThu, 26 Oct
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
His HisThu, 2 Nov
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Groovy Baby! Fri, 3 Nov
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Bentley Robles | ZEE MACHINETue, 7 Nov
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Katie Alice Greer | Ruby Lemon | Lilith 1181Thu, 9 Nov
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Haulmark Disco Dykes Fri, 10 Nov
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
The Witching Hours ResidencyWed, 15 Nov
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles
Social CreaturesSat, 18 Nov
The Silverlake LoungeLos Angeles