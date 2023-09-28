About

The Silverlake Lounge is one of the oldest drinking establishments on LA’s eastside, serving the community as a nightlife venue in some capacity since at least 1938. The bar has also had a long and celebrated history within the Indie Music Scene and the LGBT community that continues to this day. Settling into its current iteration around 1975, it was an early stage for drag and gay cabaret acts and safe space for non-identifying Latinx locals. In the early 2000s it gained notoriety as one of the central hubs and incubators for the blossoming indie music scene. Bands like Rilo Kiley, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and resident band, The Silversun Pickups all had starts on our stage. As the longest standing live independent music venue in Silverlake, it is the blending of the two subcultures that has cemented it’s place in local history, creating an invaluable mixed crowd, safe space for Creatives and the Los Angeles Queer BIPOC community and is one of the few properties left that serves the whole of its community.