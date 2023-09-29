Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

Capacity
200
Address
71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Social links
facebook
instagram
twitter
website

Gallery

Upcoming events

Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Lolly AdefopeFri, 29 Sept
Bad Vibes Sept All-Dayer: Roscoe Roscoe, Plantoid, COSSE, alphabet + LipwormsSat, 30 Sept
A Love Letter To LCD SoundsystemSat, 30 Sept
Peng Femme JamSun, 1 Oct
Supersport! / Elin Hall / GREYSKIESMon, 2 Oct
Naked Lungs 'The Doomscroll UK Tour' Tue, 3 Oct
Blues Lawyer + Garden CentreWed, 4 Oct
Brand New FriendThu, 5 Oct
Lullabee (Single Launch) / GILSKA / MylarFri, 6 Oct
📼 Flick Chicks present Very Hot SoundsFri, 6 Oct
Korine, M!R!M and Death DriveSat, 7 Oct
Dance Yrself Clean: Post Punk, Synthpop, New WaveSat, 7 Oct
Chemtrails + CurserSun, 8 Oct
Handcuff, Hot Stamp, Sabina HellstromTue, 10 Oct
The KobrasWed, 11 Oct
Get In Her Ears w/ Pixie Cut Rhythm OrchestraThu, 12 Oct
Wonderprince / Pem / Charlie ForrestFri, 13 Oct
Algorithm Of The Night (90's & early 2000's Dance)Fri, 13 Oct
In The Trunk, Chad & Kipper GillespieSat, 14 Oct
Nü WavvedSat, 14 Oct
Peng Femme JamSun, 15 Oct
Dehn Izen, Ebbb, HankMon, 16 Oct
Bad Apple presents: special guests plus supports Tue, 17 Oct
AircooledWed, 18 Oct
Bug Teeth / Roscoe Roscoe / janani.fxFri, 20 Oct
All Bands On Decks: Yard Act DJ SetFri, 20 Oct
comfort + Birthday GirlSat, 21 Oct
Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Rose MatafeoSat, 21 Oct
InstituteTue, 24 Oct
Narrow Door Records presents: The Last Vinci (IE) / Eat your own Head + SupportsWed, 25 Oct
