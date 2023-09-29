Browse events
Venue
The Shacklewell Arms
Capacity
200
Address
71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Upcoming events
Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Lolly Adefope
Fri, 29 Sept
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Bad Vibes Sept All-Dayer: Roscoe Roscoe, Plantoid, COSSE, alphabet + Lipworms
Sat, 30 Sept
The Shacklewell Arms
London
A Love Letter To LCD Soundsystem
Sat, 30 Sept
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Peng Femme Jam
Sun, 1 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Supersport! / Elin Hall / GREYSKIES
Mon, 2 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Naked Lungs 'The Doomscroll UK Tour'
Tue, 3 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Blues Lawyer + Garden Centre
Wed, 4 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Brand New Friend
Thu, 5 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Lullabee (Single Launch) / GILSKA / Mylar
Fri, 6 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
📼 Flick Chicks present Very Hot Sounds
Fri, 6 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Korine, M!R!M and Death Drive
Sat, 7 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Dance Yrself Clean: Post Punk, Synthpop, New Wave
Sat, 7 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Chemtrails + Curser
Sun, 8 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Handcuff, Hot Stamp, Sabina Hellstrom
Tue, 10 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
The Kobras
Wed, 11 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Get In Her Ears w/ Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra
Thu, 12 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Wonderprince / Pem / Charlie Forrest
Fri, 13 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Algorithm Of The Night (90's & early 2000's Dance)
Fri, 13 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
In The Trunk, Chad & Kipper Gillespie
Sat, 14 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Nü Wavved
Sat, 14 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Peng Femme Jam
Sun, 15 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Dehn Izen, Ebbb, Hank
Mon, 16 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Bad Apple presents: special guests plus supports
Tue, 17 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Aircooled
Wed, 18 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Bug Teeth / Roscoe Roscoe / janani.fx
Fri, 20 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
All Bands On Decks: Yard Act DJ Set
Fri, 20 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
comfort + Birthday Girl
Sat, 21 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Rose Matafeo
Sat, 21 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Institute
Tue, 24 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Narrow Door Records presents: The Last Vinci (IE) / Eat your own Head + Supports
Wed, 25 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
