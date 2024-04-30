Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

Capacity
100
Address
48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED

Upcoming events

Kai BoschTue, 30 Apr
L'objectifThu, 2 May
Joanna & The DropoutsThu, 9 May
Caitlin Rose plus Hollow HandTue, 21 May
Dana Gavanski + Bingo FuryWed, 22 May
Low Island + ELI + Moon IdleThu, 23 May
Hinds (Matinee Show)Sun, 26 May
Hinds (Evening Show)Sun, 26 May
Gen and the DegeneratesWed, 29 May
Scott LaveneWed, 12 Jun
Dog Race + Media Giant + Paris BlueWed, 19 Jun
The Bluebonnets in BrightonFri, 21 Jun
Ora CoganSun, 23 Jun
tmdistantWed, 26 Jun
Children of the Pope + Canned Pineapple + moreWed, 17 Jul
Squirrel FlowerSun, 21 Jul
Creeping JeanWed, 7 Aug
Ryley Walker Wed, 18 Sept
BrògealThu, 19 Sept
The HowlersTue, 8 Oct
BERRIESWed, 23 Oct
Billy Mahonie + Special GuestsThu, 14 Nov
