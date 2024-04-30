Browse events
Venue
The Prince Albert, Brighton
Capacity
100
Address
48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Upcoming events
Kai Bosch
Tue, 30 Apr
L'objectif
Thu, 2 May
Joanna & The Dropouts
Thu, 9 May
Caitlin Rose plus Hollow Hand
Tue, 21 May
Dana Gavanski + Bingo Fury
Wed, 22 May
Low Island + ELI + Moon Idle
Thu, 23 May
Hinds (Matinee Show)
Sun, 26 May
Hinds (Evening Show)
Sun, 26 May
Gen and the Degenerates
Wed, 29 May
Scott Lavene
Wed, 12 Jun
Dog Race + Media Giant + Paris Blue
Wed, 19 Jun
The Bluebonnets in Brighton
Fri, 21 Jun
Ora Cogan
Sun, 23 Jun
tmdistant
Wed, 26 Jun
Children of the Pope + Canned Pineapple + more
Wed, 17 Jul
Squirrel Flower
Sun, 21 Jul
Creeping Jean
Wed, 7 Aug
Ryley Walker
Wed, 18 Sept
Brògeal
Thu, 19 Sept
The Howlers
Tue, 8 Oct
BERRIES
Wed, 23 Oct
Billy Mahonie + Special Guests
Thu, 14 Nov
