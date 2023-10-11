Browse events
Venue
The Louisiana
Capacity
140
Address
Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Upcoming events
Cousin Tony’s Brand New Firebird
Wed, 11 Oct
The Louisiana
Bristol
Hand Habits
Sun, 15 Oct
The Louisiana
Bristol
tinyumbrellas
Tue, 17 Oct
The Louisiana
Bristol
Make Friends
Sat, 21 Oct
The Louisiana
Bristol
Elephant Kind
Tue, 24 Oct
The Louisiana
Bristol
Lizzie Esau
Wed, 8 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
Egyptian Blue
Sat, 11 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
Tommy Ashby
Sun, 12 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
BVDLVD
Mon, 13 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
Robocobra Quartet
Sun, 19 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
Ethan P. Flynn
Mon, 20 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
Devon
Wed, 29 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
Mickey Callisto
Wed, 6 Dec
The Louisiana
Bristol
Teenage Wrist
Mon, 18 Dec
The Louisiana
Bristol