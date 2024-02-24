Browse events
Venue
The Local
Address
16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
facebook
instagram
website
Upcoming events
Saugerties Sessions: Cindy Cashdollar with Toombs Dixon
Sat, 24 Feb
The Local
Saugerties
African American Folk, Blues and Dixieland Jazz: Jerron Paxton and Dennis Lichtman
Sat, 2 Mar
The Local
Saugerties
John Street Jam
Fri, 8 Mar
The Local
Saugerties
Celebrate St Patrick’s Day! Irish Bluegrass with Jig Jam
Tue, 12 Mar
The Local
Saugerties
Psychedelic Chanson: Combo Daguerre
Fri, 15 Mar
The Local
Saugerties
Tracy Bonham's Birthday Bash!
Sat, 16 Mar
The Local
Saugerties
Consider This: The Total Solar Eclipse and other Sky Spectacles with Astronomer Bob Berman
Tue, 19 Mar
The Local
Saugerties
Robert Burke Warren’s Big Birthday Shindig: An Evening of Songs, Stories & Celebration
Sat, 30 Mar
The Local
Saugerties
Saugerties Sessions: Simi Stone with Jack Petruzzelli & Friends
Fri, 5 Apr
The Local
Saugerties
Turntables on the Hudson Dance Party with Nickodemus
Sat, 6 Apr
The Local
Saugerties
Music & Dance from Veracruz Mexico: Caña Dulce y Caña Brava
Wed, 10 Apr
The Local
Saugerties
Jazz with Alto Saxophinist Alexa Tarantino & her Quartet
Thu, 18 Apr
The Local
Saugerties
Old Timey and Beyond: Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman
Sat, 20 Apr
The Local
Saugerties
Dendê’s Brazilian Recycled Sounds: Performance and Workshop
Sun, 21 Apr
The Local
Saugerties
Jazz with Acclaimed Pianist Brandon Goldberg
Thu, 25 Apr
The Local
Saugerties
The Fantastical World of Hazmat Modine
Fri, 26 Apr
The Local
Saugerties
South Indian Dance & Music: Malini Srinivasan & Friends
Sun, 5 May
The Local
Saugerties
Consider This: The Biology of Addiction with Farzan Nadim
Tue, 7 May
The Local
Saugerties
John Street Jam
Fri, 10 May
The Local
Saugerties
Music of the Penguin Cafe Orchestra with Simon’s Dream
Sun, 12 May
The Local
Saugerties
Ana Egge: Sharing in the Spirit Release Tour
Sat, 18 May
The Local
Saugerties
Sikh and Punjabi Indie Rock: Sonny Singh
Sat, 25 May
The Local
Saugerties
Jazz Flamenco: Chano Dominguez & Antonio Lizana
Sat, 8 Jun
The Local
Saugerties
Master of Persian Classical Music: Kayhan Kalhor
Sat, 15 Jun
The Local
Saugerties
Ukrainian Superband DakhaBrakha
Tue, 25 Jun
The Local
Saugerties