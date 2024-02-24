Venue

The Local

Address
16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Upcoming events

Saugerties Sessions: Cindy Cashdollar with Toombs DixonSat, 24 Feb
The LocalSaugerties
African American Folk, Blues and Dixieland Jazz: Jerron Paxton and Dennis LichtmanSat, 2 Mar
The LocalSaugerties
John Street JamFri, 8 Mar
The LocalSaugerties
Celebrate St Patrick’s Day! Irish Bluegrass with Jig JamTue, 12 Mar
The LocalSaugerties
Psychedelic Chanson: Combo DaguerreFri, 15 Mar
The LocalSaugerties
Tracy Bonham's Birthday Bash!Sat, 16 Mar
The LocalSaugerties
Consider This: The Total Solar Eclipse and other Sky Spectacles with Astronomer Bob Berman Tue, 19 Mar
The LocalSaugerties
Robert Burke Warren’s Big Birthday Shindig: An Evening of Songs, Stories & CelebrationSat, 30 Mar
The LocalSaugerties
Saugerties Sessions: Simi Stone with Jack Petruzzelli & FriendsFri, 5 Apr
The LocalSaugerties
Turntables on the Hudson Dance Party with NickodemusSat, 6 Apr
The LocalSaugerties
Music & Dance from Veracruz Mexico: Caña Dulce y Caña Brava Wed, 10 Apr
The LocalSaugerties
Jazz with Alto Saxophinist Alexa Tarantino & her QuartetThu, 18 Apr
The LocalSaugerties
Old Timey and Beyond: Nora Brown and Stephanie ColemanSat, 20 Apr
The LocalSaugerties
Dendê’s Brazilian Recycled Sounds: Performance and WorkshopSun, 21 Apr
The LocalSaugerties
Jazz with Acclaimed Pianist Brandon GoldbergThu, 25 Apr
The LocalSaugerties
The Fantastical World of Hazmat ModineFri, 26 Apr
The LocalSaugerties
South Indian Dance & Music: Malini Srinivasan & Friends Sun, 5 May
The LocalSaugerties
Consider This: The Biology of Addiction with Farzan NadimTue, 7 May
The LocalSaugerties
John Street JamFri, 10 May
The LocalSaugerties
Music of the Penguin Cafe Orchestra with Simon’s DreamSun, 12 May
The LocalSaugerties
Ana Egge: Sharing in the Spirit Release TourSat, 18 May
The LocalSaugerties
Sikh and Punjabi Indie Rock: Sonny Singh Sat, 25 May
The LocalSaugerties
Jazz Flamenco: Chano Dominguez & Antonio LizanaSat, 8 Jun
The LocalSaugerties
Master of Persian Classical Music: Kayhan Kalhor Sat, 15 Jun
The LocalSaugerties
Ukrainian Superband DakhaBrakhaTue, 25 Jun
The LocalSaugerties