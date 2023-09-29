Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
The Lexington
Follow
Capacity
200
Address
96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Upcoming events
White Heat Club
Fri, 29 Sept
The Lexington
London
Gingerella and Jealous Nostril with Oscar Dunbar
Sat, 30 Sept
The Lexington
London
Pop Never Dies!
Sat, 30 Sept
The Lexington
London
Islet
Wed, 4 Oct
The Lexington
London
BBC Music Introducing
Thu, 5 Oct
The Lexington
London
White Heat Club
Fri, 6 Oct
The Lexington
London
Poppin' Off: a 90s night
Sat, 7 Oct
The Lexington
London
Nectar Woode
Mon, 9 Oct
The Lexington
London
The Manatees w/ Venice Heath & Bandit live
Thu, 12 Oct
The Lexington
London
White Heat Club
Fri, 13 Oct
The Lexington
London
Disorder Club Night
Sat, 14 Oct
The Lexington
London
Montrell: the last ever show
Tue, 17 Oct
The Lexington
London
Honeymoan
Wed, 18 Oct
The Lexington
London
Moon Panda
Thu, 19 Oct
The Lexington
London
Broken Records
Fri, 20 Oct
The Lexington
London
White Heat Club
Fri, 20 Oct
The Lexington
London
Age Of Consent // 80s & New Wave Night
Sat, 21 Oct
The Lexington
London
Lande Hekt
Mon, 23 Oct
The Lexington
London
Bonny Doon
Tue, 24 Oct
The Lexington
London
The Tubs
Wed, 25 Oct
The Lexington
London
Fews
Thu, 26 Oct
The Lexington
London
Wreckless Eric
Fri, 27 Oct
The Lexington
London
Dark Horses
Sat, 28 Oct
The Lexington
London
Pop Never Dies!
Sat, 28 Oct
The Lexington
London
Medium Build
Tue, 31 Oct
The Lexington
London
Unschooling
Wed, 1 Nov
The Lexington
London
Bishopskin
Fri, 3 Nov
The Lexington
London
Andy Frasco & the U.N.
Wed, 8 Nov
The Lexington
London
Maruja
Thu, 9 Nov
The Lexington
London
MorMor
Fri, 10 Nov
The Lexington
London
Load more