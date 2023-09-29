Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Venue
The Jazz Cafe
Follow
Capacity
475
Address
5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Upcoming events
A Night Of House Music
Fri, 29 Sept
The Jazz Cafe
London
Session Victim
Fri, 29 Sept
The Jazz Cafe
London
Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)
Sat, 30 Sept
The Jazz Cafe
London
The Universe of Tim Maia
Sun, 1 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Terry Reid
Mon, 2 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Armani Caesar + Meyhem Lauren
Tue, 3 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Mahalia Presents...
Wed, 4 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Marc Broussard
Thu, 5 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Marc Broussard
Fri, 6 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Juls Black October: 4 Fridays at Jazz Cafe
Fri, 6 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
The Music of Otis Redding
Sat, 7 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Soul City: House & Disco All Night Long
Sat, 7 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
DJ Python and Ana Roxanne present:
Sun, 8 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Billy Valentine
Mon, 9 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Sonny Tennet
Tue, 10 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
David Walters + Guts
Wed, 11 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Elmiene
Thu, 12 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Speech Debelle
Fri, 13 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Juls Black October: 4 Fridays at Jazz Cafe
Fri, 13 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
corto.alto
Sat, 14 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Soul City: House & Disco All Night Long
Sat, 14 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Fela Kuti's Birthday
Sun, 15 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Conway the Machine
Mon, 16 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Bixiga 70
Wed, 18 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
A Night of Brazilian Music
Wed, 18 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Nihiloxica
Fri, 20 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Juls Black October: 4 Fridays at Jazz Cafe
Fri, 20 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Sirens Of Lesbos
Sat, 21 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Soul City: House & Disco All Night Long
Sat, 21 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Lagum
Sun, 22 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
Load more