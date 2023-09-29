Venue

The Jazz Cafe

Capacity
475
Address
5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG

Upcoming events

A Night Of House Music Fri, 29 Sept
Session VictimFri, 29 Sept
Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)Sat, 30 Sept
The Universe of Tim MaiaSun, 1 Oct
Terry ReidMon, 2 Oct
Armani Caesar + Meyhem LaurenTue, 3 Oct
Mahalia Presents...Wed, 4 Oct
Marc BroussardThu, 5 Oct
Marc BroussardFri, 6 Oct
Juls Black October: 4 Fridays at Jazz CafeFri, 6 Oct
The Music of Otis ReddingSat, 7 Oct
Soul City: House & Disco All Night LongSat, 7 Oct
DJ Python and Ana Roxanne present:Sun, 8 Oct
Billy ValentineMon, 9 Oct
Sonny TennetTue, 10 Oct
David Walters + GutsWed, 11 Oct
ElmieneThu, 12 Oct
Speech DebelleFri, 13 Oct
Juls Black October: 4 Fridays at Jazz CafeFri, 13 Oct
corto.altoSat, 14 Oct
Soul City: House & Disco All Night LongSat, 14 Oct
Fela Kuti's BirthdaySun, 15 Oct
Conway the Machine Mon, 16 Oct
Bixiga 70Wed, 18 Oct
A Night of Brazilian MusicWed, 18 Oct
NihiloxicaFri, 20 Oct
Juls Black October: 4 Fridays at Jazz CafeFri, 20 Oct
Sirens Of Lesbos Sat, 21 Oct
Soul City: House & Disco All Night LongSat, 21 Oct
Lagum Sun, 22 Oct
