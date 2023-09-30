About

The Forge is a unique and intimate space located at the back of The Lower Third bar. This historic bar is on the former site of the 12 Bar Club, which was home to some of the world's most famous musicians before they reached their wider audience, such as Adele, Jeff Buckley, The Libertines and many more. We are situated in the heart of Denmark Street, which is steeped in musical heritage that is sown into our DNA. We foster community and creativity in all its forms. Our passion for developing and nurturing new artists and talent makes this intimate space a special hub for grassroots performers.